Sponsored by Pinstripes

Pinstripes is your one stop shop for bowling, bocce, and of course great food! They are introducing their new spring menu and a chance for the kids to pay the Easter Bunny a visit this season. Check it out.

pinstripes.com

312-527-3010

Receive a complimentary entrée with the purchase of any entrée of equal or greater value, when you mention WGN to your server. Offer valid through Sunday April 17.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.