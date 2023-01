Sponsored by Vitalant

Each day, Vitalant Blood Donation needs to collect five thousand units of blood, platelets and plasma for those in need. But this time of year, those donations slow down and the need is critical. Regional Director of Blood Services, Martine Williams joins us to tell us how we can help.

vitalant.org

877-25-VITAL

