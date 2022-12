Sponsored by Gateway Foundation

Holiday parties are a great way to catch up with friends and family but this time of year can be difficult for those on their sober recovery journey. I spoke with Interim Chief Executive Officer at Gateway Foundation, Marc Turner, who shares how people can be inclusive to all guests this season.

GatewayFoundation.org

24-hour hotline: 855-925-GATE

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.