Sponsored by Starved Rock Wood Products

Starved Rock Wood Products started off by making book cases and mantles and now over three decades later, it’s the place for all your kitchen and bathroom cabinet needs. I got a chance to visit their showroom of over five hundred styles of finishes to choose from. Check it out.

starvedrockwoodproducts.com

815-255-8371

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.