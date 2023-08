Sponsored by Big City Optical

It’s Daytime’s “Back To School Extravaganza!” and all week we’re highlighting tips and tricks that are perfect for back to school! As the school year creeps up again, it’s time for those eye exams. I spoke with Big City Optical’s president to hear why exams are so important and how you can save on your next one.

BigCityOptical.com

312-643-2019

$49 comprehensive eye exam for students, teachers, and school staff

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.