About 400,000 people in Illinois suffer from gambling addiction. To raise awareness of this growing problem, Are You Really Winning has teamed up with the Chicago White Sox & Chicago Fire. If you’re at a game, be sure to look at the arena’s ring lights. Executive Director of Way Back Inn, Anita Pindiur joins us to share some upcoming events that you can get involved with this month.

areyoureallywinning.com

1-800-GAMBLER

