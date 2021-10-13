Apple recipe ideas from Chef Alia Dalal

Sponsored by World of Whirlpool
Fall trips to the apple orchard always make great memories. But if you’re wondering what to do with all those apples take a look at what culinary expert Alia Dalal whipped up for us at the World of Whirlpool.
Sign up for a virtual cooking class
312-840-8040
Salted Caramel Apple Dip
Makes 1 cup
1 cup Medjool dates, pitted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup almond butter
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Generous pinch of salt
Flaked sea salt to garnish
- In a small bowl, cover dates with hot water and let soak for 5 minutes. Strain.
- Combine dates, vanilla, almond butter, lemon juice, and pinch of sea salt in a
food processor and blend until smooth. You may need to add a teaspoon or two
of water to get it going.
- Garnish with flaked sea salt and serve with apple slices.
Easy Baked Apples
Recipe by Chef Alia Dalal
Serves 4
4 granny smith apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced (1/8” thick)
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
2 tablespoons coconut sugar
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- Preheat oven to 350. Toss apples with cinnamon, ginger, coconut sugar, and
lemon juice and add to an 8×8 baking dish or casserole dish. Bake for 20
minutes, stirring once halfway through.
- Spoon baked apples into small
Apple Cider Sangria
Makes 8 cups
4 cups unpasteurized, unfiltered apple cider
3 cinnamon sticks
5 cloves
3 black peppercorns
1 star anise
1 750 ml bottle of Spanish red wine
1 apple, cored and thinly sliced
1/4 cup ginger liqueur (optional)
1 cup club soda
for garnishing: coconut sugar or brown sugar for rims of glasses, ice, extra cinnamon
sticks and star anise
- In a medium pot, simmer apple cider, cinnamon sticks, cloves, peppercorns, and
star anise for 15 minutes or until reduced by 1/2. Strain and let cool.
- To a pitcher, add mulled, cooled cider, red wine, sliced apple, ginger liqueur
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.