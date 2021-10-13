Apple recipe ideas from Chef Alia Dalal

Fall trips to the apple orchard always make great memories. But if you’re wondering what to do with all those apples take a look at what culinary expert Alia Dalal whipped up for us at the World of Whirlpool.

Salted Caramel Apple Dip
Makes 1 cup
1 cup Medjool dates, pitted
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/4 cup almond butter
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice
Generous pinch of salt
Flaked sea salt to garnish

  1. In a small bowl, cover dates with hot water and let soak for 5 minutes. Strain.
  2. Combine dates, vanilla, almond butter, lemon juice, and pinch of sea salt in a
    food processor and blend until smooth. You may need to add a teaspoon or two
    of water to get it going.
  3. Garnish with flaked sea salt and serve with apple slices.

Easy Baked Apples
Recipe by Chef Alia Dalal
Serves 4
4 granny smith apples, peeled, cored, and thinly sliced (1/8” thick)
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
2 tablespoons coconut sugar
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

  1. Preheat oven to 350. Toss apples with cinnamon, ginger, coconut sugar, and
    lemon juice and add to an 8×8 baking dish or casserole dish. Bake for 20
    minutes, stirring once halfway through.
  2. Spoon baked apples into small

Apple Cider Sangria
Makes 8 cups
4 cups unpasteurized, unfiltered apple cider
3 cinnamon sticks
5 cloves
3 black peppercorns
1 star anise
1 750 ml bottle of Spanish red wine
1 apple, cored and thinly sliced
1/4 cup ginger liqueur (optional)
1 cup club soda
for garnishing: coconut sugar or brown sugar for rims of glasses, ice, extra cinnamon
sticks and star anise

  1. In a medium pot, simmer apple cider, cinnamon sticks, cloves, peppercorns, and
    star anise for 15 minutes or until reduced by 1/2. Strain and let cool.
  2. To a pitcher, add mulled, cooled cider, red wine, sliced apple, ginger liqueur

