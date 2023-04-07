Since we are heading into Easter weekend, we thought we’d wrap up this Friday with a little game- we’re going to be playing Peep Pong! A couple of our guests are going to be joining us, Tonya And Tu Bloom versus me and Neha Thengil.

If you’re not familiar Peep Pong will be played like it’s drinking counterpart beer pong. We have to get the peeps in the solo cups – whoever does the opposite team has to eat the peeps. Cups are removed and the last team standing wins.

