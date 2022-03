Tanya Lozano has activism running through her veins. Raised by activist parents she has been striving to bring change since her freshman year of high school. Now- she is the the co-founder and CEO of Healthy Hood Chi. She joined Tonya and I to discuss the impact it has made right here in Chicago.

Facebook @healthyhoodchicago

Instagram @healthyhoodchi

healthyhoodchi.com

