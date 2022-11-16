Afterbar Chicago is a cocktail bar that recently opened its doors in the West Loop area. Its menu features classic and creative cocktails. Joining us now with a look at a few of their specialty options is Beverage Director Patrick McGoldrick.

310 S. Canal Street

Instagram @afterbarchicago

afterbarchicago.com

Jump Start My Heart -2 oz raisin-infused rum -1 oz lime juice -1 oz chai syrup -2 dashes Orange Bitters -2 dashes roasted cinnamon bitters -Nutmeg sugar rim

La Dame Blanche -2 oz Empress Gin -1 oz lemon juize -0.75 oz Lavender Syrup -1 egg white -Angostura art garnish

