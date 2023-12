Toys are not just for the kids anymore. Adults can enjoy them too! There’s a new term for these adults – “Kidults”. Here with gift ideas for the “Kidult” in your life, Timeless Toys Head Shopkeeper, Scott Friedland.

4749 N Lincoln Avenue

(773) 334-4445

timelesstoys.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.