TNT Comedy Hook Club has been closed for twenty years and now they’re back. They are bringing weekly shows to the South Suburbs with performances from some of the hottest comedians in the game. Bernie Mac, Deon Cole and J Ivy have graced their stage and now co-owner Roger Wayne is here to share who’s next up.

2354 172nd Street

Lansing, IL

tntcomedyhook.com

219-742-4338

Facebook TNTCOMEDYHOOKLIVE

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.