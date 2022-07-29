Lasagna Love is a global nonprofit creating a positive impact in people’s lives using homemade meal delivery. Regional Leader for Chicago’s south suburbs, Annie Ripp is in today to tell us all about it.

Quick Lasagna Recipe

SAUCE (or simply use prepared, jar sauce such as RAGU’)

olive oil

2 pounds ground beef, turkey or mix

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1 large or 2 small cloves garlic

2 (14.5-ounce) or 1 (28-ounce) can crushed tomatoes

1 (24-ounce) jar tomato sauce

1 (6-ounce) can tomato paste

1/3 cup water

1 tablespoon agave

1½ teaspoons salt

pepper, to taste

LASAGNA

1 pound Galbani ricotta cheese

1 egg

1 pound mozzarrella cheese, grated

1 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 zucchini, grated

1 yellow squash, grated

1 box no-boil lasagna noodles

Preparation

1. In a large pot, heat a couple of tablespoons of oil over medium heat. Add the beef and turkey, breaking it up into small bits. Cook until the meat is browned. Add in the onion and garlic and cook for another 2 to 3 minutes.

2. Add in the crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste and water. Mix thoroughly, as the tomato paste tends to stay in one clump. Add the agave, salt and pepper. Simmer for an hour and a half, stirring every 10 to 15 minutes to prevent the bottom from burning. (replace with jar sauce to make things easier!)

3. Preheat the oven to 375 F. Mix the Galbani ricotta and egg mixture together.

4. Mix the shredded mozzarella and Parmesan. Reserve one third of the mixture for the topping. To the other two thirds, add the grated zucchini and yellow squash.

5. In a 9×13-inch pan, layer: 1½ cups of sauce, 1 layer of noodles, 1/2 of the ricotta mix, 1/2 of the cheese and veggie mix, 1½ cups of sauce, another layer of noodles, the last 1/2 of the ricotta mix, the last 1/2 of the cheese and veggie mix, 1½ cups of sauce, another layer of noodles, another 1½ cups of sauce and the reserved mozzarella and Parmesan mix.

6. Cover with foil, tenting it so that it doesn’t stick to the cheese. Bake for 25 minutes with the foil, then remove the foil and bake for another 20 to 30 minutes until the top is golden and a little bubbly. Let it cool, then enjoy!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.