You can get into the holiday spirit and start a new tradition with your little one by taking part in Alma’s Teddy Bear Tea.

Sous chef Phyllip Hongayo joined us in our Studio 41 Kitchen with the details and a preview of what guests can expect.

3630 N. Clark St – on the second floor of Hotel Zachary

almahotelzachary.com

Grilled Chicken salad

1 cups of seasoned diced chicken (10-12 ounces)

1/3 cup of mayonnaise

1/2 cup of celery

1/3 cup of diced red onions

1 teaspoon of paprika

1 teaspoon of Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon of lemon juice

Salt and pepper to taste

Grilled Cheese

2 teaspoons of salted butter

2 slices of Mild Cheddar Cheese

1 slice of American cheese

2 slices of Pullman white bread

