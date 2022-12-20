Robert’s Pizza and Dough Company has been named one of the top fifty pizzas in the nation for the second year in a row. Just in time for the holidays, they are offering their new Nutcracker pizza and a new event where you can bring your dog. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to show us how we can make this pizza at home is Robert Garvey.

Robert’s Pizza & Dough Co.

465 N. McClurg Court

Chicago, IL

robertspizzacompany.com

Facebook @Robertspizzaco

Instagram @Robertspizzaco

NUTCRACKER PIZZA

INGREDIENTS:

14 oz. Pizza Dough Ball

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 oz. Ball of Fresh Mozzarella, torn into pieces

1.5 oz. Gorgonzola Cheese

1 oz. Figs (chopped)

1 oz. Dates (chopped)

3 oz. Shredded Mozzarella

4 oz. Stracciatella

Calabrian Pepper Oil

8 slices Speck

For Garnish: Roasted Pistachios, Roasted Walnuts, Balsamic Glaze

INSTRUCTIONS:

1 – Take your pizza dough (store-bought or homemade) out of the fridge and let it rise for 1-2 hours. Set oven to 550 degrees and preheat pizza stone for 45 minutes. Turn on your convection fan if you have one.

2 – Stretch the dough to a 14-inch round and place on a floured wooden peel (or place parchment paper on the back of a baking sheet to safely transfer to your heated pizza stone).

3 – Lightly drizzle olive oil over the dough and spread evenly with your hand or a pastry brush.

4 – Assembly. Sprinkle the fig and dates on the pizza. Tear the fresh Mozzarella into 12 pieces and distribute evenly over the pizza dough. Sprinkle crumbled Gorgonzola cheese. Sprinkle shredded Mozzarella over the top.

5 – Transfer the pie to your heated pizza stone and bake for 6-10 minutes. Carefully remove the pizza from the oven either by pulling the parchment back onto the baking sheet/platter or using a metal peel.

6 – Slice the pizza as soon as it comes out of the oven. Top with Stracciatella. Drizzle Calabrian pepper oil on Stracciatella. Add one slice of Speck per slice. Sprinkle with roasted pistachios and roasted walnuts and drizzle with a balsamic glaze.

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.