A home should be a sanctuary to rest, refresh and recharge.

That’s the goal of the new designs by athlete, tv host, author and lifestyle influencer Laila Ali – who has created her own home decor collection, which hits stores later this month.

In addition to home design, Laila is known as a world-class athlete, health and wellness advocate, mother of two and the daughter of a famous father.

