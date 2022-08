‘Crazy or Nah?!’ is a one-woman show at the Steppenwolf Theatre using poetry and stand-up comedy to explore the lasting effects of emotional and psychological trauma. Joining us now with more is the star of the show – comedian, actress, and writer Kellye Howard.

August 19th – 21st

Steppenwolf Theatre: 1650 N. Halsted Street

steppenwolf.org

kellyehoward.com

