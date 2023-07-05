The Square Roots Festival is back. This weekend there will be food, drinks, music, shopping – something literally for everyone. And here with more on what you can look forward to and what you don’t want to miss, Senior Director of Human Resources for Half Acre Beer, Emily Cripe.

JULY 7-9 2023

Lincoln Square

Along Lincoln Ave between Montrose & Wilson

squareroots.org

Facebook SquareRootsChi

Twitter SquareRootsChi

Instagram SquareRootsChi

Twitter @halfacrebeer

Instagram @halfacrebeer

halfacrebeer.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.