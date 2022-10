For 75 years, the Cove School has provided an individualized education for students with learning disabilities. Now its expanding its services to help young adults. Joining us now with details on their new Career Center is Executive Director, Dr. Sally Sover and Director of Advancement Alexandra Argentar.

350 Lee Road – Northbrook

(847) 562-2100

Facebook The Cove School

Instagram @cove_school

coveschool.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.