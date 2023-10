A petting zoo, fun games, crafts, bounce houses, pumpkin decorating and so much more. It’s all happening this weekend at the Community Fall Festival in Bronzeville.

Alderman Lamont J. Robinson shared the details with us.

Saturday, October 28th from 1 – 4 pm

707 E. 37th St

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.