Comedian and actor Tom Clark has traveled coast to coast doing stand up and has even performed internationally.

A Zanies favorite, he is back in Rosemont with shows tonight through Saturday. Tom stopped by our studio to share the details.

January 11th – 13th

Zanies Rosemont: 5437 Park Pl

rosemont.zanies.com

tomclark.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.