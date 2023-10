Skyler Higley is a stand-up comedian, writer and actor. He’s one of the youngest rising stars on the Chicago comedy scene. he joins us now with details on his latest projects and upcoming show.

Monday at Zanies Chicago

1548 N. Wells St

Doors open at 6 pm

chicago.zanies.com

skylerhigley.com

