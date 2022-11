Liza Treyger is a stand up comic and podcaster. She’s had comedy specials on Netflix and Comedy Central and most recently appeared in the Judd Apatow film, King Of Staten Island. Liza joins us now with details on a few upcoming shows.

November 11th – 13th

Zanies Chicago: 1548 N. Wells Street

chicago.zanies.com

glittercheese.com

