According to Huff Post, she’s “one of the funniest comics to follow on Twitter.” She’s the host of the Netflix series “Tattoo Redo” and she’s got some shows coming up at Zanies. Here with more on all this – comedian and podcast host Jessimae Peluso.

July 20 – 22

ZANIES Comedy Night Club

1548 N Wells St

For Tickets: zanies.com

Jessimae.com

Instagram @jessimaepeluso

Twitter @JessimaePeluso

Facebook ComedianJessimaePeluso

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.