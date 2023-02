Comedian, actor, prankster and Big Foot enthusiast Jeff Dye has accomplished much in his career. You may have seen him on ‘The Masked Singer’, ‘Girl Code’, or ‘I Can See Your Voice’ and he still finds time to tour across the country. He joins us now to tell us about his shows and projects.

Tonight & Tomorrow

Zanies Chicago:1548 N Wells St

zanies.com

Facebook @JeffDye

Twitter @JeffDye

Instagram @JeffDye

JeffDye.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.