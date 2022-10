That was comedian Greg Fitzsimmons who’s back in Chicago for a one-night only performance. Greg joins us now with all the details.

Saturday, October 15th at 9:30 pm

The Den Theatre: 1331 N. Milwaukee Avenue

thedentheatre.com

gregfitzsimmons.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.