He’s a legendary comedian, a Chicago native, a household name for more than thirty years. He’s got a summer series going on at City Winery and here to tell us all about it, Damon Williams.

DamonWilliamsComedy.com

Instagram @DamonWilliamsComedy

Facebook Damon Williams

Twitter @DamonWilliam

Damon Williams Summer at the City

City Winery Chicago, 1200 W Randolph

July 20 & August 22 at 8 PM

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.