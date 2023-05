Chris Franjola is a writer and comedian who can currently be heard hosting his highly successful podcast, Cover to Cover. He also has an upcoming show at Zanies Chicago. Chris joins us now with all the details.

Tomorrow at Zanies Chicago

1548 N. Wells Street

Doors open at 6 pm

chicago.zanies.com

franjola.fun

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.