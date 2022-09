Comedian Andy Woodhull has appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Conan, and The Half Hour on Comedy Central. He’s back in Chicago performing at Zanies this weekend and he joins us now with all the details.

Sunday, September 18th

Zanies: 1548 N. Wells Street

Doors open at 6 pm

chicago.zanies.com

andywoodhull.com

