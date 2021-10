You’ve heard of pairing wine with dishes and even snacks but what about hip-hop songs?

Jermaine Stone, host of the original Wine and Hip-Hop podcast decided to merge the two worlds. He joins us now from New York to walk us through some pairings.

Facebook Wine & Hip Hop

Instagram @wineandhiphopshow

Twitter @realwolfofwine

wineandhiphop.com

