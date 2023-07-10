The 9th annual Gran Festival Colombiano is the largest Colombian festival in the Midwest. This weekend, audiences from all over will enjoy 3 days of music, more than 20 food vendors and over 160 performing acts. Here with more on the festival is the founder and producer of it – Jorge Ortega.
Instagram @colombianfestworldwide
Facebook El Gran Festival Colombian
Twitter #colombiafestworldwide
July 14-16, 2023
Northeastern Illinois University
11 am – 10 pm
Main entry gate at 3701 W Bryn Mawr Ave and Central Park Ave
