The 9th annual Gran Festival Colombiano is the largest Colombian festival in the Midwest. This weekend, audiences from all over will enjoy 3 days of music, more than 20 food vendors and over 160 performing acts. Here with more on the festival is the founder and producer of it – Jorge Ortega.

ColombianFestChicago.com

Instagram @colombianfestworldwide

Facebook El Gran Festival Colombian

Twitter #colombiafestworldwide

July 14-16, 2023

Northeastern Illinois University

11 am – 10 pm

Main entry gate at 3701 W Bryn Mawr Ave and Central Park Ave

