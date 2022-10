With the cooler weather comes cold and flu season. Giving a comforting gift to someone who’s feeling a little under the weather can go a long way. Lifestyle expert Nekia Nichelle joins us now with some cold and flu season essentials.

Facebook @NekiaNichelle

Instagram @NekiaNichelle

Twitter @NekiaNichelle

nekianichelle.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.