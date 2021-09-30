Cocktails perfect for this Fall season

Fall has arrived and Cobblestone Restaurant and Cider Bar has the perfect cocktail for the season. Joining us from the Studio 41 kitchen with more is General Manager, Andy Knuth.

Fall Guy

Recipe-Ingredients

  • 4 oz. Virtue Michigan Apple Hard Cider
  • .75oz Maplewood Spruce gin
  • .5oz Campari
  • .25oz Fresh lemon Juice
  • Pinch of Brown Sugar
  • Cinnamon Stick for garnish

Method

  • Pour all ingredients over ice in a shaker
  • Strain and serve over ice
  • Serve in a rocks glass
  • Garnish with a pinch of brown sugar and top with a cinnamon stick

4337 N. Lincoln Ave.

Facebook: Cobblestone Chicago

Instagram: @cobblestone_chicago

cobblestone-chicago.com

