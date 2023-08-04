It wouldn’t be summer without a refreshing drink in your hand and how about one that’s good for you too? Here with some healthy options, with a little alcohol added, Youth Juice Founder Jessica Scott.

437 N Rush St

(331) 330-1137

youthjuice.net

Facebook Youth Juice

Instagram @youth.juice

Twitter @Youth_Juice

Spiritual Punch

Ingredients:

Cubed pineapples/mango/papaya

1/2 cup pineapple juice

1 cup sparkling water

1/2 cup Youth Juice (Spiritual)

2 ounces Tito’s

Ice cubes

Fresh mint leaves or lime slices (for garnish)

Instructions:

In a pitcher, combine the chopped mango, chopped papaya, pineapple juice, ginger ale or sparkling water, Spiritual Youth Juice, and Tito’s

Stir gently to mix all the flavors together.

Fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the punch mixture over the ice.

Stir

Garnish each glass with fresh mint leaves or lime slices

Breeze Sangria

Ingredients:

1 cup peach slices

1 cup mango chunks

1 cup pineapple chunks

1 bottle of white wine (such as Sauvignon Blanc or Pinot Grigio)

1/2 cup peach liqueur

1/4 cup orange liqueur (such as Triple Sec or Cointreau)

1/2 cup Youth Juice (Royal)

Club soda (optional for topping)

Ice cubes

Mint leaves or peach slices (for garnish)

Instructions:

In a pitcher, combine the peach slices, mango chunks, pineapple chunks, white wine, peach liqueur, orange liqueur, pineapple juice, and Ritual Youth Juice

Stir well to combine all the flavors and let it sit in the refrigerator for at least 1-2 hours, allowing the fruit to infuse with the wine.

When ready to serve, fill glasses with ice cubes and pour the sangria over the ice.

If desired, top it off with a splash of club soda for a fizzy touch.

Garnish with mint leaves or fruit

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.