Today is National Tequila Day and we’ve got some cocktails to help you celebrate in style. Here to show you how to make a Jalisco Espresso and a Striped Umbrella – Adalina Lead Bartenders Alexandra Vanella and Julio Cepeda.

flechaazultequila.com

Instagram @flechaazultequila

The range includes five expressions:

Blanco $44.99

Reposado $54.99

Añejo $64.99

Cristalino $114.99

Extra Añejo $319.99

Directions: In a shaker filled with ice pour 2oz Flecha Azul Reposado tequila , .5oz Borghetti, 1oz Espresso coffee, .5oz Simple syrup. Served in a frosted coupe glass and garnished with 3 espresso beans

Directions: This is a cocktail In a wine glass! pour 1.5os Flecha Azul Blanco tequila , .5oz Fruitful Watermelon, 1oz Twisted Alchemy Watermelon Juice, .75oz Cucumber Basil Syrup, .75oz Lime, and 1 dash Scrappy’s Fire. Fill glass with ice and Top Sparkling Rose. Garnish with an umbrella and two slices of jalapeño.

