Today is National Tequila Day and we’ve got some cocktails to help you celebrate in style. Here to show you how to make a Jalisco Espresso and a Striped Umbrella – Adalina Lead Bartenders Alexandra Vanella and Julio Cepeda.
Instagram @flechaazultequila
The range includes five expressions:
Blanco $44.99
Reposado $54.99
Añejo $64.99
Cristalino $114.99
Extra Añejo $319.99
Jalisco Espresso
Ingredients:
1.5oz Flecha Azul Reposado tequila
1oz Borghetti
1oz Espresso
.5oz Simple
Striped Umbrella
1oz Flecha Azul Blanco tequila
.5oz Fruitful Watermelon
1oz Twisted Alchemy Watermelon Juice
.75oz Cucumber Basil Syrup
.75oz Lime
1 dash Scrappy’s Fire
Top Sparkling Rose
Directions: In a shaker filled with ice pour 2oz Flecha Azul Reposado tequila , .5oz Borghetti, 1oz Espresso coffee, .5oz Simple syrup. Served in a frosted coupe glass and garnished with 3 espresso beans
Striped Umbrella
Ingredients:
1oz Flecha Azul Blanco tequila
.5oz Fruitful Watermelon
1oz Twisted Alchemy Watermelon Juice
.75oz Cucumber Basil Syrup
.75oz Lime
1 dash Scrappy’s Fire
Top Sparkling Rose
Directions: This is a cocktail In a wine glass! pour 1.5os Flecha Azul Blanco tequila , .5oz Fruitful Watermelon, 1oz Twisted Alchemy Watermelon Juice, .75oz Cucumber Basil Syrup, .75oz Lime, and 1 dash Scrappy’s Fire. Fill glass with ice and Top Sparkling Rose. Garnish with an umbrella and two slices of jalapeño.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.