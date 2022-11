If you’re looking to step up your cocktail game this autumn, whether for a fall party or Thanksgiving dinner The Berkshire Room has you covered. Mixologist Jesse Sexton joins us now with a couple cocktail recipes infused with the best autumn flavors.

15 E. Ohio Street (inside the Acme Hotel)

Facebook @theberkshireroom

Instagram @theberkshireroom

theberkshireroom.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.