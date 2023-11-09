Thanksgiving and Christmas are fast approaching and Jon Basil Tequila has some cocktail recipes perfect for your holiday entertaining.

CEO Uduimoh Umolu and mixologist Derrick Turner shared the details with us.

Jon Basil’s Signature Holiday Drink-All Falls Down :

2oz Jon Basil Reposado

1oz Apple Cider Juice

.50oz Lemon Juice

1/4” Knob of Ginger

.25oz Agave

Pinch of Cinnamon

In a mixing tin add Ginger

Muddle

Add remaining ingredients

Ice, Shake, Strain into iced Rocks Glass

Garnish: 3 Apple Slices

2oz Jon Basil Blanco

.50oz Grapefruit Juice

1oz Lychee Juice

3 Drops Orange Flower Water

.50oz Agave Nectar

Candy-Pecan Jon Basil Old fashion

2 ounces of Jon Basil Reposado

3 dashes chocolate bitters

3 dashes of pecan bitters

1 sugar cube Garnish -candy walnut rim in a rocks glass with an orange peel

