New year, new you and that also means it’s time for some new resolutions. If you’re looking to clean up your beauty routine while saving time and money, Lifestyle and Beauty Expert Mickey Williams stopped by to show us how.

Twitter @mwmakeup

Facebook MickeyWilliamsBeauty

Instagram: @mwmakeup

ShareTheGlam.com

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.