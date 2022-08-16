In addition to National Bratwurst Day it’s also National Rum Day so we’re talking classic rum cocktail recipes. Wine and spirits expert Christine Deussen is here to break it all down.
Recipe for a Mojito
- 10 fresh mint leaves
- ½ medium lime, cut into 3 wedges
- 2 tablespoons white sugar or simple syrup
- 1 cup crushed ice – or as needed
- 1.5 oz white rum (Drake’s Organic White Rum suggested)
- Splash cup club soda – or as needed
Method for Mojito:
- Place mint leaves and 1 lime wedge into glass
- Use a muddler to crush the mint leaves and lime wedge in the glass
- Place ice into glass almost filling it to the top
- Add in Drake’s White Rum and fill rest of glass with club soda
- Add 1 lime wedge on the rim of the glass for garnish
- Stir and enjoy
Recipe for a Dirty Arnold Palmer
- 1.5 oz spiced rum (Drake’s Organic Spiced Rum suggested)
- 1 cup crushed ice – or as needed
- 1.5 oz lemonade
- 1.5 oz peach iced tea
- Lemon wedge and mint sprig for garnish
Method for Dirty Arnold Palmer:
- Fill glass with ice to the top
- Pour in both lemonade and peach iced tea
- Pour in Drake’s Spiced Rum
- Add the lemon wedge on the rim of the glass for garnish, stir well and enjoy!
