In addition to National Bratwurst Day it’s also National Rum Day so we’re talking classic rum cocktail recipes. Wine and spirits expert Christine Deussen is here to break it all down.

DRAKESORGANIC.com

Recipe for a Mojito

10 fresh mint leaves

½ medium lime, cut into 3 wedges

2 tablespoons white sugar or simple syrup

1 cup crushed ice – or as needed

1.5 oz white rum (Drake’s Organic White Rum suggested)

Splash cup club soda – or as needed

Method for Mojito:

Place mint leaves and 1 lime wedge into glass Use a muddler to crush the mint leaves and lime wedge in the glass Place ice into glass almost filling it to the top Add in Drake’s White Rum and fill rest of glass with club soda Add 1 lime wedge on the rim of the glass for garnish Stir and enjoy

Recipe for a Dirty Arnold Palmer

1.5 oz spiced rum (Drake’s Organic Spiced Rum suggested)

1 cup crushed ice – or as needed

1.5 oz lemonade

1.5 oz peach iced tea

Lemon wedge and mint sprig for garnish

Method for Dirty Arnold Palmer:

Fill glass with ice to the top Pour in both lemonade and peach iced tea Pour in Drake’s Spiced Rum Add the lemon wedge on the rim of the glass for garnish, stir well and enjoy!

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.