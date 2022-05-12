Summer weather is upon us and if you’re looking to quench your thirst there are a number of ways to do so at Esme. Tia Barrett, joins us now to showcase the versatility of a Pineapple-Aperol Infusion.

2200 N. Clark St

Facebook @Esmechicago

Instagram @esme_chicago

esmechicago.com

Pineapple Aperol Spritz

Cocktail:

1.5 Pineapple Aperol Infusion

1 oz Koval Cranberry Gin

0.5 oz Pineapple Reduction

0.25 oz Lemon juice

5 drops saline

Soda Water

Pineapple Aperol

1 (8 oz) can diced pineapples with liquid

375 mL of Aperol

Using canned pineapple tidbits or pineapple chunks soak with Aperol to pineapples in a sealed container in the refrigerator for three days. When straining pour off liquid and let the pineapple chunks strain in a sieve for 30-45 mins. Pressing out the pineapples for just every 10-15 minutes. Discard the leftover pineapples after there is little to no liquid coming out of the pineapples.

Pineapple Reduction

Using just canned pineapple juice from the canned pineapples, reduce this liquid by half with one toasted cinnamon stick. (The reduction should be almost straw yellow) By weight add this liquid as the water portion of a 2:1 simple syrup add 3 pinches of salt.

Directions: Build drink in an oversized coupe, stemless wine glass or goblet, fill with ice and top with soda water. Garnish with a lemon expression and drop the swath in for garnish.

Summer Negroni

0.5 oz Pineapple Aperol Infusion

0.25 oz Campari

0.75 Oz Sweet Vermouth ( I use Punt e Mes)

1.5 oz Hendricks Gin

Build drink in shaker over ice, stir, pour over ice.

Non Alcoholic Spritz

1.5 oz Giffard Aperitif

4 oz Fever Tree Elderflower Tonic

Build drink in glass + serve.

