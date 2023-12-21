How much do you really know about Christmas? Not much if you’re part of the Daytime Chicago crew. Check out the team’s hilarious attempt at Christmas trivia.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Marissa Bailey, Andrea Darlas
Posted:
Updated:
by: Marissa Bailey, Andrea Darlas
Posted:
Updated:
How much do you really know about Christmas? Not much if you’re part of the Daytime Chicago crew. Check out the team’s hilarious attempt at Christmas trivia.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now