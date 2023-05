He left a career in finance to follow his dream of smoking meat and has now found culinary success with Umamicue. Here to tell us more about this and to prepare a dish from his menu in our Studio 41 kitchen is Umamicue owner and Pitmaster Charles Wong.

Located in Spilt Milk

2758 W Fullerton

umamicue.com

Instagram Umamicue

Facebook Umamicue

