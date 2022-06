Gary, Indiana native Buddy Lewis is bringing comedy back to the Chicagoland area with his upcoming Father’s Day Special. The actor and comedian joins us now with more.

June 4th at 8 pm

ETA Theater: 7558 S. South Chicago Ave

Facebook @etacreativearts

Instagram @etacreativearts

etacreativearts.org

Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.