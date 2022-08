Boxville Marketplace started off as a vacant lot and has blossomed into a home for 10 Black-owned businesses. Joining us now with more is director and entrepreneur coach Katrina Roddy and outreach and program coordinator AJ Frazier.

330 E. 51st Street

Facebook @boxvillechi

Instagram @boxvillechi

boxville.org

