Dreezy Claus known as Chicago’s Black Santa hails from the South Side of the North Pole and spreads holiday cheer across the city. He joins us now with more on his work.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
