For more than fifteen years, the Chris Green Quartet has played across the city, released over nine albums, and was named Chicago’s best jazz band by Chicago Reader. Founder Chris Greene is here to tell us about their latest album, shows and the many other genres they play.

City Winery

Monday, Sept. 19th at 8 PM

Hyde Park Jazz Festival Saturday, Sept. 24 at 4 PM

Facebook Chris Greene Quartet

Instagram @chrisgreenejazz

chrisgreenejazz.com

