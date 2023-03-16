The Chicagoland Exotic Animal Rescue rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes exotic birds, reptiles, and even fish. Joining us now with more is founder and Executive Director Jessica Katz.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
by: Amy Rutledge, Tonya Francisco
Posted:
Updated:
The Chicagoland Exotic Animal Rescue rescues, rehabilitates and rehomes exotic birds, reptiles, and even fish. Joining us now with more is founder and Executive Director Jessica Katz.
Daytime Chicago airs weekdays on WGN from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now