Tequila 1349 was created by a Chicago woman who also happens to be a 3rd generation agave farmer. She launched her first Blanco last May and is now launching a Reposado. Lizzy joins us now to share some festive tequila cocktails perfect for this cold weather.

TEQUILA1349.com

