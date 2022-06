Chicago will host the James Beard Awards this weekend, recognizing exceptional talent in the culinary industry. Joining us in our Studio 41 kitchen with a look at what the weekend holds is James Beard Foundation President Kris Moon and award-winning Chef Stephanie Izard.

June 11th – 13th

Instagram @beardfoundation

Twitter @beardfoundation

jamesbeard.org/awards

