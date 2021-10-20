Chicago Sugar Daddy Patisserie: Sweet treats & drag queens

Chicago Sugar Daddy Patisserie is not just a business but a dream come true for owners, James Cox and Ryann Ibasco. Their menu features everything from cookies and cake to bread.
Ube White Chocolate Pot de Creme
3 teaspoons Gelatin Powder
2 Cups or 15 oz. White Chocolate
4 ½ cups Heavy Cream
12 Egg Yolks
2 Tablespoons or 2 oz Ube Puree
2 teaspoons Ube Extract
½ teaspoon Salt
- Bloom gelatin in 2 tablespoons of cold water
- Place white chocolate into bowl and set aside
- While the gelatin is blooming, place heavy cream into pot and bring to a boil
- Once boiled add in gelatin and bring back to a boil
- Once it has boiled again pour over white chocolate and whisk together until smooth
- Once it completely mixed, temper in your yolks
- After the yolks have been added, whisk in the remaining ingredients.
- Pour through a strainer to remove any chunks.
- Pour into desired mold and allow to set in cooler for 6hours or overnight
- Once it has chilled, garnish with whipped cream, and fruit
3243 N. Broadway
Facebook Chicago Sugar Daddy
Instagram @chicago.sugardaddy
