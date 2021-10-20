Chicago Sugar Daddy Patisserie: Sweet treats & drag queens

Chicago Sugar Daddy Patisserie is not just a business but a dream come true for owners, James Cox and Ryann Ibasco. Their menu features everything from cookies and cake to bread.

Ube White Chocolate Pot de Creme
3 teaspoons Gelatin Powder
2 Cups or 15 oz. White Chocolate
4 ½ cups Heavy Cream
12 Egg Yolks
2 Tablespoons or 2 oz Ube Puree
2 teaspoons Ube Extract
½ teaspoon Salt

  1. Bloom gelatin in 2 tablespoons of cold water
  2. Place white chocolate into bowl and set aside
  3. While the gelatin is blooming, place heavy cream into pot and bring to a boil
  4. Once boiled add in gelatin and bring back to a boil
  5. Once it has boiled again pour over white chocolate and whisk together until smooth
  6. Once it completely mixed, temper in your yolks
  7. After the yolks have been added, whisk in the remaining ingredients.
  8. Pour through a strainer to remove any chunks.
  9. Pour into desired mold and allow to set in cooler for 6hours or overnight
  10. Once it has chilled, garnish with whipped cream, and fruit

3243 N. Broadway

Facebook Chicago Sugar Daddy

Instagram @chicago.sugardaddy

chicagosugardaddy.com

